Khloe Kardashian recently looked back at the darkest moments she shared with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, including teaching him how to walk again after he suffered a drug overdose.

Khloe and Lamar reunited for the first time in nearly a decade for the Feb. 13 episode of "The Kardashians." As part of their reunion, the pair reflected on Odom's recovery after suffering a drug overdose in 2015, with the show featuring footage documenting his rehabilitation process.

In one video, the two-time NBA champion was seen hobbling down a hospital hallway with the assistance of two nurses and a walker.

"You're doing so well," Khloe said in encouragement, per E! Online.

Lamar Odom's 2015 Drug Overdose

Lamar, who was married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, was found nearly unresponsive by the employees of the brothel Love Ranch in Nevada on Oct. 13, 2015.

He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he suffered 12 seizures, six strokes, a collapsed lung, and a ruptured kidney. Lamar's heart also stopped twice, leading doctors to place the basketball player on life support.

The exact circumstances that led to his overdose remain unclear. There were also differing reports about the substances involved in his overdose. Some reported that opiates and cocaine were found in Lamar's system.

The player himself said he took "an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac, and cannabis," according to PEOPLE. However, a Nevada sheriff said Odom also took about ten 1,875-milligram doses of a sexual performance-enhancing drug, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Lamar maintains that he did not willingly take drugs the night of his overdose. He also suggested the drugs may have been "slipped" into his drink, adding that someone connected to the brothel owner could be responsible.

Lamar experienced significant memory loss and physical weakness as a result of the overdose. Khloe stayed with the NBA champion during his four-month hospitalization until their divorce in December 2016.