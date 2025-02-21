Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has made a sudden reversal on his recent pro-Nazi statements, claiming he no longer identifies as a Nazi.

The controversial artist announced in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that he realized this after reflecting on it.

"After further reflection I've come to the realization that I'm not a Nazi," he wrote.

The rapper's apparent change of heart seems to have been influenced, at least in part, by comedian Adam Sandler, who seemingly referenced the musician during a performance on the SNL 50th Anniversary Special, singing, "50 years of finding out your favorite musician's antisemitic."

"Adam Sandler, thank you for the love," Ye wrote on Twitter in response.

Ye's recent post comes after his behavior has drawn widespread criticism. For instance, earlier this month, Ye sparked outrage by announcing he was selling T-shirts featuring a swastika logo on his Yeezy website. Shopify shut it down later for violating terms.

Also this month, he published a series of highly offensive antisemitic posts, including ones where he declared that he identified as a "Nazi" and that he loved Hitler. He also claimed that Jewish people actually hated White people and "use Black people."

Following his antisemitic remarks, Ye's talent agency, 33 & West, severed ties with the rapper due to his "harmful and hateful" posts. He also lost numerous business partnerships with major brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga. Furthermore, a documentary about him was shelved even though it had already been completed.

A former employee of Yeezy has also filed a lawsuit against the rapper, alleging that Ye subjected her to harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination while employed under his brand from late 2023 to June 2024. The suit also claimed Ye sent her threatening messages with Nazi greetings and made derogatory comments about the employee's appearance and religion.