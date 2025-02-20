Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has been accused of inappropriate behavior while working with Yeezy.

Former Yeezy designer Pierre-Louis Auvray — claimed that Censori sent disturbing messages and pictures to employees.

Auvray spoke about his time at Yeezy during an interview with journalist Louis Pisano, where he alleged that Censori sent him "disturbing and inappropriate messages" while he was there, including "racially insensitive messages."

Auvray said the Australian architect sent a photo of Edward Scissorhands that she changed to read "Edward N**rhands" and "graphic porn." He also admitted to Pisano that he had sent her pictures of the so-called texts.

He went on, "It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn't know what to make of it."

Leaked texts from Bianca Censori to YEEZY Senior Designer Pierre Louis Auvray with her sharing graphic porn & racial slurs

A Toxic Work Environment?

Auvray said that Yeezy had a chaotic work culture, with West hiring and firing employees seemingly at random.

He further claimed West made anti-Semitic statements and accused the rapper of spreading false information about Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Auvray added that West's former manager, Laurence Chandler, ordered him to produce T-shirts attacking Davidson, saying "Pete Davidson has AIDS" and "Pete Davidson hates black people," adding, "I had to fight because I didn't want to do it."

"But there was pressure from five people in the group chat who would dip in and out, like Bianca."

This isn't the first time someone has come forward with allegations against Censori.

She was implicated in June 2024 in a lawsuit claiming that she had been sending workers on West's porn enterprise - some as young as a minor - pornographic items. When the allegations first arose, West's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, vehemently denied them, saying they were "categorically and wholly false."

He also defended Censori as well, calling the allegations "abhorrent," and the accuser "tragic, desperate and attention-seeking."

Auvray claimed he felt he could speak out now because he had never signed a confidentiality agreement and wanted to shed light on the inside workings of what he called a "cult-like" atmosphere at Yeezy. His journey with the company unexpectedly ended in November 2021, when he, along with Censori and a number of other employees, were said to have been terminated.

Censori is said to have turned on West after she got fired, declaring, "I'm going to cancel Kanye West."

The 30-year-old model married West on December 20, 2022.