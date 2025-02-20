Kanye West and his wife are back in the news, with plans for a film on the way.

According to a report in the New York Post, the rapper and fashion mogul plans to unveil a sort of "fashion film" about how he sees Bianca Censori.

Scheduled for release last November, the film includes "multiple vignettes and montages" filmed specifically in Japan, Italy, and Spain, documenting their travels together.

West and Censori had been globe-trotting prior to their return to Los Angeles in late January.

The project is meant to give "a view into his vision of her - if we were to see her through his eyes," the Post said.

"The calm and the chaos. It's been Bianca-centric."

This development comes as speculation continues over the state of their marriage. Some suggest the couple is on the verge of a divorce amid West's recent controversies. A rep for the rapper has denied the allegations.

Kanye West's Tape

As excitement brews up for the film, an earlier controversy has arisen from the "Donda" rapper's grave.

Rumors of a purported 2012 sex tape reignited recently after Hollywood fixer Kevin Blatt posted a shirtless photo of West to his Instagram story.

Blatt, who has negotiated other prominent adult content deals, said he had previously blocked the release of the tape.

In fact, Blatt's post seemed to be a rebuke to West, who has previously claimed anti-Semitism.

"Hey @ye Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 ... in Vegas?"

Blatt added, "Yeah this JEW didn't forget about what a horrible performance and small d... u had..."

Blatt later told Page Six his post was to "teach West a lesson."

The renewed allegations are linked to a laptop scandal related to West and his cousin, Lawrence Franklin.

The controversial rapper had given the laptop to a relative who had it stolen before it was handed back to the owner in return for a $250,000 payment. West even mentioned it in 2the 016 songs "Real Friends," rapping, "I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f-kin' bitches on / Paid that n-a 250,000 just to get it from him."

The tape reportedly surfaced shortly after West started dating his first wife, Kim Kardashian.