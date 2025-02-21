Chloe Fineman, a cast member of Saturday Night Live, recently revealed that her attempt to impersonate Harry Styles left the singer feeling "devastated."

The comedian shared the moment while speaking with "Chicken Shop Date" host Amelia Dimoldenberg at the "SNL" 50th anniversary special, where she admitted to struggling with Styles' distinctive British accent.

While Fineman has built a reputation for her impressive celebrity impersonations, she confessed that her Harry Styles impression has never quite worked.

"I did it and he was like at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was," Fineman recalled.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, she tried to demonstrate the failed attempt by saying, "Anyway, I'm Harry Styles, anyway," in a thick British accent. This prompted Dimoldenberg to respond with a playful, "Sorry, is Harry in the room right now?" she joked.

Fans of Harry Styles quickly reacted to the footage, which was shared on social media. Many were not impressed with the impression, and one wrote, "To be fair, that was horrific."

Another fan chimed in, saying, "What even was that [two sobbing emojis]?" A third person commented, "She is diabolical and should never ever try to copy him again."

Chloe Fineman's Impression Fiasco

Despite this, Fineman's impersonation mishap isn't the first time Harry Styles has appeared on "SNL."

The singer, known for hits like "As It Was," hosted the show in 2019 and was also the musical guest.

The cast widely praised Styles's time on "SNL," with Cecily Strong calling him "magical" and Heidi Gardner sharing that Styles "brought a lot of light to SNL," according to the Daily Mail.

During his 2019 hosting gig, Styles joked about his career priorities, saying that it goes "music, then fantastic hair, then comedy, then family, then friends."

He also added humorously, "I'm a very serious musician," before roasting the cast by revealing, "Did you know they put make-up on the boys too? That is funny. In fact, the make-up team is so talented, I'm actually Kate McKinnon."

While Styles and Fineman have never performed together in a live "SNL" skit, the singer's previous appearances on the show have solidified his reputation as a talented musician and witty comedian.

In addition to his solo appearances, he performed on "SNL" as a member of One Direction from 2012 to 2014 before hosting and performing as a solo artist in 2017 and 2019.