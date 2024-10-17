Liam Payne's death caused massive reactions online, with both fans and celebrities currently conveying their sadness over the late singer's passing. While many were in mourning, netizens also set their eyes on Payne's fellow One Direction bandmates' reactions.

On October 18, Harry Styles posted on his official Instagram account, expressing heartbreak over the tragic incident. The "As It Was" singer shared that he was "truly devastated" by Payne's death.

Styles added that Payne's greatest joy was giving happiness to others and that it was an honor to be on his side during his journey. He said that Payne had lived his life "with his heart on his sleeve" and an infectious energy for life.

"He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving," he wrote.

He continued by saying that the years he had spent with Payne will be forever cherished.

Payne's loved ones were also mentioned in the post, as Styles expressed heartbreak for them.

Fans comforted Harry in the post, which included comments, such as, "I'm so sorry Harry. Feel hugged," "Sending you many hugs and lots of love," and "I'm so sorry for your loss."

Meanwhile, Zayn and Louis have both taken their thoughts on their official SNS. The band also released a joint statement mourning Payne's passing.

A message from Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles tributing Liam Payne pic.twitter.com/M3jtUMd0y0 — OT5 Daily (@OT5Dailys) October 17, 2024

"The memories we shared with him will be cherished forever," One Direction shared. "We love you, Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall, and Harry."

Article originally published on Music Times