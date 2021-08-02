Is Harry Styles ready to marry Olivia Wilde?

According to Life & Style, the former One Direction band member reportedly popped the question to his girlfriend of a few months during a romantic getaway in Italy.

An insider told the outlet that the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner "snuck off about a month ago to design an engagement ring."

Additionally, the said ring has cost Harry Styles, who has a net worth of $80 million, about $185,000.

The insider described the ring's design featuring a diamond and a sapphire.

Though they only started dating early this year, according to some of the couple's friends, they already have a feeling that the 27-year-old was going to propose to the "Book Smart" director "later in the year, but some now think it's already happened."

The insider further insists that Styles and Wilde is planning a very low-key Italian wedding ceremony.

The Hollywood A-lister reportedly wants to wear a white dress that is beautifully embroidered, something she has allegedly purchased from a Tuscan market.

The wedding will also reportedly include their meaningful vows, which they have written on their own.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Already Married?

harry styles and olivia wilde dancing on a yacht in italy, who is doing it like her and when is it my turn… 😩 pic.twitter.com/myMv30DDcE — Luz || was @TPWFUCKINGK (@HSROCKST4R) July 5, 2021

However, the insider is speculating that Harry Styles is already married to Olivia Wilde.

They claimed how the pair were "extremely affectionate" when they were pictured on the yacht, acting as if they were "just married."

Many people reportedly thought that the massive 10-year age gap would be a problem for the new couple, but their friends were proven wrong.

The insider explained how the pair are "perfect together" and that the spark between the two "is crazy."

"Olivia still gets butterflies when she's around him, and they never argue. He's super easygoing, and so is she."

So what's next for Styles and Wilde? The insider said that Harry Styles is excited to have kids of his own, while Olivia Wilde reportedly cannot wait to start a family with her beau.

Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Really Get Married?

According to Gossip Cop, the new couple has not.

Olivia Wilde has just gotten out of a serious relationship with her long-time partner Jason Sudeikis, and they even share two children.

The outlet believes it's confusing how Wilde is excited to start a family with Styles though she already has two kids.

Though they have not married, the outlet also thinks that Styles and Wilde's relationship is going strong, and they seem to be just taking their time before rushing into anything even more serious.

