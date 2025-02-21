Sydney Sweeney's wedding plans are on hold. Sources confirmed that the actress, who was set to marry fiancé Jonathan Davino in May, has postponed the ceremony.

While the exact reason remains unclear, their busy schedules appear to be a significant factor.

Sources told TMZ that Sweeney and Davino, who got engaged in 2022 after dating since 2018, had planned a spring wedding. However, the couple has now decided to delay the event. Those close to the pair believe their demanding careers are behind the decision.

Sweeney has remained focused on her projects, including a biopic about Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. In December 2023, she admitted to Entertainment Tonight, "I'm so busy working! I'm a workaholic, and I love it."

The couple has successfully balanced their professional and personal lives, even co-producing Anyone But You, a romantic comedy that became a box-office success. Sweeney has described Davino as her "producing partner," emphasizing their strong creative collaboration.

Sweeney's Wedding Setback Doesn't Dim Her Relationship with Jonathan Davino

Despite this setback, plans for a small and intimate wedding in Chicago this summer had been discussed, though nothing has been confirmed, The Sun said.

The pair has largely kept their relationship private, but fans recently got a rare glimpse into their bond.

During the holiday season, Sweeney shared a collection of photos on social media, offering fans a peek into her personal life.

Her post included pictures of celebrations with friends and family. One of the final images showed her sharing a kiss with Davino on New Year's Eve, reinforcing that while the wedding may be delayed, their relationship remains strong.

Sweeney also took a break from filming Euphoria to attend the Berlin Film Festival and was recently in New Jersey working on The Housemaid, a psychological thriller starring Amanda Seyfried.

For now, wedding bells will have to wait, but Sweeney and Davino continue to progress together professionally and personally.