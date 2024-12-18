Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to turning heads, but her latest social media post may have officially broken the internet.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actress shared a carousel of suggestive pics on Instagram that show her posed in a chic, open sweater that offers viewers a glimpse of her toned physique, once again silencing her critics.

The post comes hot on the heels of a heated body-shaming controversy sparked by paparazzi photos that were recently published of Sweeney basking in sun of the Florida Keys.

In those candid shots, Sweeney was seen in a purple bikini at her Summerland Key mansion. And while many fans praised her natural beauty on display in the shots, others took to social media to throw harsh insults her way, calling her "frumpy," "tubby," and even speculating about her being pregnant, as the Miami Herald reported.

But Sydney wasn't about to let the negativity slide, especially after her previous run-ins with paparazzi trying to get a photo. Days after the backlash, the Euphoria star responded with a powerful Instagram video and shared screenshots of the cruel comments alongside clips of her intense workouts.

And these weren't just any gym sessions — Sweeney has been in peak training mode for her role as boxing legend Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

"It's a lot of upper body strength, it's balance, it's core, it's legs — you get tired really fast," she told Women's Health last year. "I see such a change in my body after an entire summer of [skiing]. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid. But I never look at it as a workout because it is so much fun."

And this isn't the first time Sweeney has dealt with public scrutiny over her appearance. Her rise to fame through projects like Euphoria, Anyone But You and her Savage X Fenty campaigns has often placed her body at the center of conversations.

Fast forward to this week, and Sydney's new photos showcase her confidence louder than any words could — a bold statement that reinforces her refusal to let the trolls define her.