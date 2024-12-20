In stark contrast to the luxurious Christmases spent at his parents' million-dollar Maryland home, Luigi Mangione is now experiencing a somber holiday season.

On Christmas Day, the 26-year-old suspect will find himself in solitary confinement, with guards stationed outside his cell as he prepares to enjoy a hearty roast meal.

His holiday feast will consist of succulent corn-fed chicken and an apple pie for dessert.

However, he will not have the opportunity to partake in the usual inmate activities of games, cards, or television viewing.

This change in scenery echoes the situation of incarcerated Sean "Diddy" Combs, both facing their first festive period behind bars.

Incarcerated CEO murder suspect Mangione has been kept in isolation without cellmates and segregated from fellow inmates throughout his incarceration.

Unlike Diddy, he has been denied access to a laptop during his time in jail.

According to an insider who spoke to Radar Online, "His interactions with other prisoners have been limited, so it is basically solitary."

"He takes all these meals alone with guards at his cell door and he is prevented from chatting or meeting other inmates."

The insider continued, "This is for his own safety because he is America's most celebrated inmate at the moment and the authorities don't want someone making a name for themselves by trying to take him out."

Diddy's Holiday Feast

Having been repeatedly denied bail on sex trafficking charges, Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. Recently, a judge has allowed him access to a computer for the first time.

According to a menu sourced by People magazine from the prison, on Christmas Eve, Diddy will enjoy a special dinner menu. The meal will feature either succulent turkey roast or hearty Navy beans, accompanied by a baked sweet potato, a medley of mixed vegetables, and a serving of whole wheat bread paired with margarine. A delightful beverage will also be served alongside this festive feast.

Inmates will also be treated to a baked chicken patty sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a hamburger bun or a chickpea burger served with steamed rice, pinto beans, and a selection of fruits, all paired with a beverage.

On December 25, a morning feast awaits at 6 AM, mirroring the routine of every other day. Diddy's meal includes a selection of fruits, cereal, breakfast cake, and skim milk,

Lunch will be provided featuring a choice between baked Cornish hen or BBQ tofu. Alongside the main dish, inmates can enjoy side options such as macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, or a festive dessert, all accompanied by a refreshing beverage.

This holiday season, the MDC is reportedly planning to serve a festive Christmas dinner to inmates. The menu will feature two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread, accompanied by potato chips, fresh fruit, and a beverage. Scheduled to be served after 4 PM, this meal mirrors the one provided to inmates on Thanksgiving earlier this year.

Mangione's Fate in MDC

Mangione is accused of committing forgery and unlawfully possessing a prohibited weapon, both of which are considered felony offenses.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that the firearm in possession of Mangione was identified as the same weapon linked to the shell casings recovered at the site of Thompson's homicide.

With the addition of these new charges, Mangione is now facing the possibility of the death penalty.

Per THR, Mangione arrived at the MDC on Thursday and was officially processed as an inmate by Friday morning.

His release date remains unknown, and the online record offers minimal details beyond his age.

Mangione is scheduled to stay isolated in a solitary confinement cell at MDC until at least Monday. This particular unit, commonly referred to as "the SHU" or "the hole," consists of small cinderblock cells, as shared by prison consultant Sam Mangel, who spoke with Business Insider.

According to Mangel, "SHUs are notoriously loud. You have people in there for psychiatric issues, for disciplinary reasons, and for withdrawal" from drugs.

"So it is the loudest place in the jail — people are banging on their doors at all hours of the night."

The MDC is known for housing individuals facing federal charges in New York as they await their trials. The same prison is where Diddy currently resides, and interestingly, both inmates share the same lawyers, Mark Agnifilo and Karen Friedman-Agnifilo.

It is also known for its persistent issue is the ongoing shortage of staff, coupled with frequent incidents of violence and subpar living conditions.

Federal judges have a reputation for lowering sentences solely due to the deplorable state of the detention center. One judge even went as far as to label it as "dangerous" and "barbaric."