Alec Baldwin found himself in a tense and alarming exchange with Donald Trump impersonator Jason Scoop, who pushed Baldwin's buttons outside his New York City home.

The confrontation, which was caught on camera, quickly went viral and raised concerns about Baldwin's reaction to the impersonator's comments about the 2021 Rust shooting incident.

The incident occurred when Scoop, dressed as the former president, approached Baldwin while he was unloading luggage from his car.

As he approached, Scoop made playful remarks about the 2024 presidential election and Baldwin's involvement in the "Rust shooting," TMZ reported.

At one point, Scoop even referred to Baldwin as a "murderer," a reference to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" set.

This prompted Baldwin to threaten the impersonator, warning, "If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f*****g neck in half."

Scoop, who was relentlessly mocking Baldwin, continued his tirade by joking that Hutchins was "looking down on me, smiling" for confronting the actor.

In response, Baldwin grew visibly upset, stepping closer to Scoop and demanding that he look him in the eyes. His voice rising with anger, Baldwin said, "My kids live in this building," before threatening to "shove it [the camera] up your a**."

The back-and-forth continued until Scoop, sensing Baldwin's fury, backed off and sarcastically commented, "Alec Baldwin, class act." Baldwin then told him to leave, urging, "Why don't you get out of here... I want you out of here!"

🔥🚨BREAKING: Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin was caught threatening to kill a Trump impersonator Jason Scoop.



Baldwin: "If the camera wasn't here, I'd snap your fu*king neck in half, and break your fu*king neck.



Alec has impersonated Trump on SNL for years but it’s a problem… pic.twitter.com/2cX4kAw1Dc — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 24, 2025

Alec Baldwin's Legal Troubles Resurface After Viral Trump Impersonator Clash

The viral video has sparked reactions on social media. Some criticize Baldwin's angry outburst, while others feel that Scoop's provocations went too far.

Despite the unsettling nature of the encounter, Baldwin's legal situation has been in the public eye for some time.

According to DailyMail, in 2021, the actor was involved in a fatal shooting during a rehearsal for "Rust" in New Mexico. Baldwin was holding a gun that went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Although Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, the case was dropped after a judge ruled that evidence had been mishandled.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger and did not know how the gun came to have live ammunition.

However, the shooting's aftermath remains controversial, with Baldwin filing a civil lawsuit against the prosecutors involved, accusing them of mishandling evidence and violating his rights.

The shooting has continued to haunt Baldwin's public image, with even "SNL" impersonations of former President Trump adding fuel to the fire.

Baldwin, who previously impersonated Trump on the sketch comedy show, was now the target of a Trump look-alike mocking his legal troubles.

Scoop's comments about the "murder" and Hutchins' alleged approval of the confrontation seem to have been the tipping point for Baldwin.