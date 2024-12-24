Alec Baldwin is officially off the hook, legally, in his involuntary manslaughter case in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust.'

Kari Morrissey, Santa Fe District Attorney's Offices' special prosecutor announced she withdrew prosecutors' notice of appeal on Monday, December 23, which was initially filed in November.

Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after a prop gun Baldwin was holding accidentally discharged, fatally shooting her and injuring featuring director Joel Souza.

"This has always been about seeking justice for Halyna Hutchins. We regret that Mr. Baldwin will not be held accountable for the role he played in the death of Halyna Hutchins and as we withdraw the appeal, we do so with the hope that the outstanding lawsuits bring some measure of justice to the family of Halyna Hutchins," Morrissey said.

"The dismissal of criminal charges against Baldwin has sparked debate about the legal process and accountability in the Rust incident in which a talented cinematographer lost her life, and director Joel Souza was injured," Mary Carmack-Altwies, First Judicial District Attorney, said. "Halyna's tragic death has prompted industry-wide scrutiny, specifically in New Mexico, of safety protocols, especially the use of firearms and live ammunition on set. Halyna's family set up the Halyna Hutchins Foundation to advocate for safer practices in the industry, promoting safety education and honoring her legacy as a talented filmmaker."

She added that, "Despite its disagreement with the Court's decision, the FJDA remains steadfast in its mission to uphold justice. There is still much work to be done in criminal court, and our office will continue to diligently prosecute cases with integrity, fairness, and commitment to the rule of law."

Baldwin, 66, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but his case was dismissed in July 2024 due to "egregious discovery violations constituting misconduct." However, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, Baldwin's attorneys, addressed Morrissey's withdrawn appeal, per 'USA Today.'

"Today's decision to dismiss the appeal is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning—this was an unspeakable tragedy but Alec Baldwin committed no crime. The rule of law remains intact in New Mexico," the pair said.

In November, 'Rust' premiered at the Energa Camerimage International Film Festival in Poland, three years after the tragic on-set shooting that claimed the life of the cinematographer. The festival screening was accompanied by a panel discussion featuring Souza, cinematographer Bianca Cline, and Hutchins' mentor Stephen Lighthill.

"In the panel, following the screening of 'Rust,' the filmmakers will discuss events surrounding the film, offering insight into continuing production after Halyna's death," the festival said. The discussion focused on Hutchins' artistic vision, the challenges faced by the crew, and the filmmakers' commitment to completing her work.

The panel also highlighted Hutchins' "unique visual style," the role of women in cinematography, and the importance of safety on set.