Despite being a father to eight children, Alec Baldwin apparently hasn't ruled out the idea of expanding his family.

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, revealed in an interview with PEOPLE, "He's always asking me for more kids."

"Don't judge me," Alec, 66, jokingly added during the interview.

The couple shares seven children together: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, both 4, and Ilaria, 2. Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Ireland made Alec a grandfather in 2023, a role he proudly embraces.

Although Alec clarified, "I don't really want one," he admitted that he occasionally feels tempted to suggest having another child. "Every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about two, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.' "

Hilaria acknowledged the thought, saying, "They're so cute," but quickly added, "My body's really tired."

The family, who lead a bustling family life in New York City, are the focus of a new TLC reality series titled The Baldwins. The show, premiering on February 23, follows their dynamic household of seven children, six pets, and two parents. It also touches on Alec's ongoing legal battles surrounding the accidental shooting on the Rust movie set.

Baldwin is officially off the hook with the incident, legally, in his involuntary manslaughter case in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Kari Morrissey, Santa Fe District Attorney's Offices' special prosecutor announced she withdrew prosecutors' notice of appeal on Monday, December 23, which was initially filed in November. Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after a prop gun Baldwin was holding accidentally discharged, fatally shooting her and injuring featuring director Joel Souza.

When reflecting on their family life, Alec joked about how different things could have been.

"I always joke with her and say, 'You know where I should be right now, don't you? We should be on Geffen's yacht, drinking a cappuccino and reading a book, and having dinner with Spielberg or whatever.' " Hilaria interjected with a laugh, "Instead we're changing diapers!"

Alec cherishes his role as a father, saying, "This is my reality. I wouldn't change anything."

In 2022, shortly after Ilaria's birth, Alec posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on how his family has been his anchor during challenging times.

"My heart has been broken a thousand times," he wrote, "But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

The Baldwins airs Sunday, February 23, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.