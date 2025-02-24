Federal employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) were greeted by an unusual sight on Monday. Screens throughout the building began blasting an AI-generated video that seemingly showed President Donald Trump kissing the feet of billionaire and DOGE executive Elon Musk.

The 19-second clip, captioned "Long live the real king," showed an artificial intelligence-created Trump enthusiastically sucking on Musk's toes. The caption references his post on Truth Social last week that read, "Long Live the King!"

The bizarre video played on TV screens inside the HUD building, including those in the cafeteria, before officials managed to unplug affected devices. It is unclear who hacked the HUD system to blast the AI-generated video. The HUD promised to take action against the person or group responsible for the incident.

"Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved," HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett said in a statement.

Neither the White House nor Musk have responded to the viral AI-generated video.

Monitors at the Department of Housing & Urban Development reportedly hacked to show AI video of Donald Trump sucking Elon Musk’s toes. pic.twitter.com/a0UlfiZ13F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 24, 2025

The hack's timing is particularly notable as it comes on the day the administration ordered all federal workers to return to office. It also comes days after Musk told government employees to list five things they accomplished in the previous work week or be fired.

In response to his surprise mandate, several key agencies, such as the FBI and Pentagon, instructed their employees not to comply. Other agencies provided contradictory instructions. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for example, told its 80,000 workers to comply but later reversed its instructions and asked its employees to pause any activities related to Musk's request.

The Trump administration also said individual agencies can decide how to respond to Musk's demands despite his threats that refusal could lead to removal.