Elon Musk's flirtatious exchanges with Ashley St. Clair on social media have resurfaced following her recent claim that the Tesla founder is the father of her newborn child.

The tweets, which began in early 2023, were playful and often laced with sexual innuendos, leading some to question the nature of their relationship.

In February 2023, Musk, 53, posted a simple "420," to which St. Clair, 26, replied with "69," referencing a well-known sexual term.

Their lighthearted and suggestive interactions continued throughout the year, with Musk even replying to a tweet from St. Clair in June with a cheeky comment.

After she shared an article about Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Musk responded, "The 'pull out' method. Speaking personally, I obviously prefer the pull in method."

According to Page Six, St. Clair humorously replied with a meme of a dog hitting Musk on the head with a wooden baseball bat, captioned, "Go to horny jail. BONK."

In July, the two continued their back-and-forth, with Musk tweeting that a user's account was too "vulgar" because a bot detected explicit images.

St. Clair laughed it off, replying with a skull emoji. Musk joked further, saying, "Sometimes it thinks rocket pics are d–ks, which is ... crazy of course."

The pair's playful interactions seemed innocent at the time, but now, after St. Clair's announcement that Musk is the father of her child, those past tweets have gained new attention.

Elon Musk has unfollowed Ashley St. Clair on X after she publicized their relationship and child.



St. Clair is apparently vexed that he is ignoring her.



Ashley St. Clair Claims Elon Musk Is Father of Her Newborn

On Feb. 14, St. Clair posted on X, revealing that she had given birth to a baby five months ago and that Musk was the father.

She expressed her desire to keep her child's privacy intact despite media speculation. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety," she wrote. "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

The next day, St. Clair expressed frustration with Musk's failure to acknowledge his role as father.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

She claimed she had been trying to communicate with him, but he had not responded. "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded," she tweeted before deleting it.

A representative for St. Clair later clarified that they had been privately discussing a parenting agreement and that Musk's public refusal to acknowledge the situation was causing unnecessary speculation.

Musk has yet to confirm or deny St. Clair's claim publicly. However, St. Clair's statement and the resurfaced tweets have drawn attention to Musk's complicated personal life.

The SpaceX CEO is already the father of 12 other children with various women, including Grimes and Shivon Zilis.