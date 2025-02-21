Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for help regarding their child's urgent medical crisis, accusing him of ignoring her attempts to contact him.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter took to Musk's platform, X, to express her frustration over the situation and reveal that one of their children needs immediate attention.

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," Grimes wrote. "This requires immediate attention. If you don't want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon." She emphasized that her child could suffer lifelong impairment if Musk does not respond soon, TMZ said.

Grimes did not disclose specific details about the medical issue but expressed frustration over Musk's lack of response.

She stated that he had been unresponsive to her attempts to contact him through texts, calls, and emails and had missed all scheduled meetings.

She emphasized the urgency of the situation, stressing that their child could face long-term health consequences if Musk did not respond immediately. In her plea, she indicated that public pressure was now necessary to get his attention.

Elon Musk is apparently dodging Grimes' calls during a medical emergency of one of their kids.



He's such trash. pic.twitter.com/H1UXSPpL5m — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 21, 2025

Grimes and Elon Musk's Co-Parenting Struggles Exposed

Grimes and Musk, who have three children together—X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus—ended their relationship in 2022.

The public nature of Grimes' plea is a rare glimpse into the difficulties she has faced in co-parenting with the Tesla CEO. It remains unclear which of their children is affected by the medical crisis.

This appeal comes after Grimes recently voiced concerns about Musk's decision to bring their son, X Æ A-Xii, to the White House. The child was photographed with Musk while President Trump signed an executive order.

According to PageSix, Grimes expressed worry about her son's privacy, saying, "He should not be in public like this."

The singer has been outspoken about her desire to protect her children's privacy, as she has repeatedly called for their lives to remain outside of the public eye. "I did not see this, thank you for alerting me," Grimes thanked her followers for bringing attention to the incident.

While Grimes has contacted Musk through public channels, the two have not been able to resolve the matter privately. Representatives for both Grimes and Musk have not responded to requests for comment on the current situation.