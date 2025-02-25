Grimes is speaking out about her desire to protect her children's privacy after a photo of her son with Elon Musk in the Oval Office went viral.

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, responded to the online buzz after images surfaced showing Musk and their four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, at the White House.

The visit occurred on February 11, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding the powers of the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk now leads. X was seen by his father's side, capturing public attention with his expressive gestures.

Grimes later took to social media, expressing that she had not been aware their son would be making a public appearance.

When an X user commented on the child's behavior, saying, "Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well.

He was so cute when he told Trump, "Please forgive me, I need to pee." Grimes responded with concern. "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.", Nine said.

In a February 24 interview with TIME, Grimes elaborated on her stance, saying, "It was like, 'Grimes slams,' 'Grimes speaks out.' It's like, OK, it was a reply. But I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere."

Grimes would appreciate more privacy for her children. More: https://t.co/M9wmOvwGQs — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 25, 2025

Grimes Stresses Fame Should Be a Choice, Not Imposed on Children

Grimes highlighted that fame should be a decision made by individuals, not something imposed on children.

While she acknowledged that circumstances may unfold as they will, she expressed a strong desire for her children to have the freedom to make their own choices regarding public life.

She noted that while she can only request this, it remains an important wish for her.

Grimes and Elon Musk parted ways in 2021, following a three-year relationship.

They share two other children—daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, born via surrogate in December 2021, and son Techno Mechanicus, born in June 2022.

According to People, since their split, Grimes has maintained her stance on keeping their children's lives private despite Musk's highly publicized status.

Earlier this month, author Ashley St. Clair claimed that she and Musk had welcomed a child together in September 2024, further adding to his growing family.

Grimes has made it clear that she does not want to be associated with her ex-partner Elon Musk's public controversies.

In January, after Elon Musk made a gesture that some compared to a Nazi salute, social media users pressured Grimes to denounce his actions publicly.

Grimes responded to the criticism, expressing her frustration at being held accountable for her ex-partner's behavior.

She clarified that she is not responsible for Musk's actions and should not be expected to comment every time he makes a controversial move. Instead, she emphasized that her focus is on sending love and positivity to a world in pain.