Singer Grimes has clarified recent speculation about her relationship with Elon Musk, asserting that she initiated their 2022 breakup.

The 36-year-old artist, born Claire Elise Boucher, made these statements during a recent exchange with rapper Azealia Banks on X.

@Grimezsz girl the way u are still trying to hold out on some weird ass innocent bullshit years later after u got dumped, cheated on, ur kids kidnapped and still trying to paint me like the villian and act like ur above me when ur getting sonned by elons secretary , -when ur the… https://t.co/9uGuycAFEd — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 26, 2024

The clarification came after Banks accused Grimes of being "dumped" and "cheated on" by Musk after Grimes shared a meme from the musical Wicked. It meant to portray Grimes as Glinda and Banks as Elphaba.

Banks didn't take kindly to the meme as she assumed Grimes was posing as "innocent" – prompting Grimes to respond, "I didn't 'get dumped.' I bounced."

It's just a funny joke bro. not trying to paint u as a villain.



i didn't "get dumped". I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I'm in love. no regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be.



Ur insanely talented. even after all this, I want u to… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) December 26, 2024

She also indicated a positive turn in the custody situation, revealing that at least one of their children was "asleep in my bed beside me."

She added: "I'm in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as you want it to be."

The singer continued, seemingly unaffected by what Banks had to say about her and acknowledged Banks as the "Da Vinci of insults."

"At a point I just gave up and accepted that I appreciate the madness of existence," she wrote.

She is the best hater on the planet. The da Vinci of insults



At a point I just gave up and accepted that I appreciate the madness of existence — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) December 26, 2024

The former couple shares three children: X Æ A-Xii, Techno Mechanicus, and Exa Dark Sideræl. Their custody dispute became public when Musk filed in Texas, leading to Grimes' counter-suit in California.

Grimes had previously claimed Musk was restricting access to their children and preventing them from visiting their ill maternal grandmother.

The custody discussion emerged amid a renewed social media clash between Grimes and Azealia Banks, continuing their long-standing feud that began in 2018. The conflict originally stemmed from Banks' controversial visit to Musk's LA estate, where she made allegations about both Musk and Grimes.

This latest development follows significant public attention on their custody battle and comes after Grimes' previous statements about difficulties accessing her children.