Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, is in custody of law enforcement individuals after a failed citizenship bid.

Guobadia has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being held at a detention center in Lumpkin in the latest news by TMZ.

Williams has since addressed her estranged husband's situation in a post to her Instagram Stories.

"It's disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment with my family," she said, according to E! News.

Guobadia arrived to America in 1982 and was later decided to be deportable three years later in 1985 after he had overstayed his visa.

Prior to his detainment by ICE agents, Guobadia had celebrated over four decades residing in the United States.

"Happy Tuesday to all who ever overcame and persevered in life. You are winning. #42yearsLivinginAmerica," he said in a post to Instagram.

However, his tenure in the United States has not come without its difficulties as he pleaded guilty to bank and credit card fraud in 1987 and was physically removed from America in 1992. He then returned to the states under an undisclosed identity and would later go on to apply for citizenship in 2016 and has since been denied naturalized citizenship Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Willams and Guobadia were engaged in a legal battle over comments that she made regarding erectile disfunction. While Williams did not call her estranged husband by his name, E! News reports that she reported several images that gave information on how to "help with erectile dysfunction."

Guobadia has since sued Williams over her "false and defamatory" comments made on social media.

Williams' lawyer has hit back at the lawsuit and the allegations that she was targeting Guobadia with her posts.

"This case is centered around social media posts posted by [Porsha], that discuss the topic of erectile dysfunction. Although [Simon] alludes to multiple media outlets that sought to connect the posts to [Simon], [Porsha] cannot be held liable for wild speculation by these platforms coupled with the complete absence of factual or legal basis that could plausibly support any of [Simon's] claims," InTouch reported.

Williams filed for divorce only 15 months after the couple had tied the knot.

Her estranged husband's detainment comes as President Donald Trump has instructed ICE agents to conduct raids across the Untied States. ABC News has gone on to report that the Trump Administration has recently instructed agents to track down unaccompanied minors that have crossed the United States-Mexico boarder without a legal guardian. The minors will reportedly receive a notice that will instruct them to appear in immigration court or be deported.