Simon Guobadia is preparing for a contentious season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — but not for entertainment.

On Friday, January 31, the Nigerian businessman responded on social media to allegations made by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Porsha Williams, and her mother, Diane T. Williams.

Guobadia accused Porsha of violating their prenuptial agreement by making misleading claims about him on the upcoming season of the show.

"I keep trying to avoid this ungrateful family like a plague but they keep coming back," he wrote in the caption. "My name is NOT Cordell [sp] Stewart," he wrote, referencing Porsha's ex-husband, Kordell Stewart. "I fight back with FACTS!"

He added: "You can bet on it—the real fraudsters will be exposed. Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after all. The audacity of this family is truly unbelievable. Call your lawyers and find the quickest exit from this catastrophic narratives you keep coming up with, it will continue to be costly to all parties concerned. SMDH."

The caption was shared with text of him excited to "expose this family" with a screenshot of Diane labeling him a scammer from the trailer.

"The frauding, the scamming – it makes you think how much of it was real," Diane said while Porsha looked emotional in the RHOA trailer released on January 30.

Speculation regarding Guobadia's financial dealings surfaced in February 2024 when court documents accused him of credit card fraud, identity theft, and allegedly orchestrating a fake marriage for U.S. citizenship. Guobadia, however, strongly denied these claims and hinted that he would release evidence proving his innocence.

The #RHOA trailer is here again! New season launches on March 9th! pic.twitter.com/J7KSstPavA — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 30, 2025

"RHOA Season 16 is going to be so much fun exposing this family. Let's head back to Costa Rica Mom and see who is 'defrauding and scamming' (will make receipts available publicly.)," he added in the post.

Guobadia also criticized Bravo in a follow-up post, accusing the network of supporting allegations that he argued were legally protected by a confidentiality clause in his prenup.

"How reckless for a $167 billion enterprise. SMDH," he wrote, adding that Bravo should have reviewed Porsha's prenup before allowing her to speak on their divorce. "Now we all look collectively foolish."

Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after 15 months of marriage, citing an irreparable breakdown. In November, she won temporary sole possession of their shared home, PEOPLE reported, and the right to film content inside the property.

Additionally, Guobadia sued Porsha for defamation, seeking at least $75,000, claiming her social media statements had caused him public ridicule and professional harm.

In September, a judge upheld their prenup, rejecting Guobadia's challenge as an attempt to harass Porsha through legal maneuvers.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on March 9 at 8pm/7pm CST on Bravo.