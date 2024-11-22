Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' comments about her ex-husband Simon Guobadia have gotten her in trouble, as he is now suing her for defamation.

TMZ obtained court documents in which the 59-year-old claims that after Williams, 52, insinuated that he suffered from erectile dysfunction in an Instagram Story -- which he deemed as "false and defamatory -- she harmed the entrepreneur's reputation.

He alleges that he was subjected to public ridicule, causing him to suffer from severe emotional distress. Guobadia also described his ex's claims as "extreme" and outrageous.

This summer, coinciding with their divorce, Williams posted a series of screenshots on her Instagram Stories with information on erectile dysfunction, paired with the hashtag #menshealthawareness. Though she did not name nor tag Guobadia, he believes the comment was targeted towards him due to the timing of her posts.

Guobadia was previously married to RHOA star Falynn Pina. They divorced in January 2021, nearly four months before he's said to have started dating Williams. Guobadia and Williams announced their engagement on Instagram soon after their romance went public.

"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," the Bravo personality wrote in the since-deleted post's caption.

The former couple had a lavish, traditional Nigerian wedding in Nov. 2022, with 250 guests in attendance. They also had another ceremony in Atlanta.

However, their marriage was short-lived. After 15 months of marriage, Williams filed for divorce in February. Guobadia reacted to his estranged wife's decision with an Instagram Story, writing, "Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce is Final."

Williams and Guobadia spent months trying to settle a prenup agreement, as Guobadia claimed that when he signed the prenup, he believed the reality TV star would be a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom. Instead, she chose to return to RHOA. Williams ultimately emerged victorious in September.

RHOA fans can expect to follow the aftermath of the divorce when Williams returns to the show after a two-season absence. Season 16 reportedly began filming in May and will air in 2025.

Williams will be accompanied by a slew of newcomers: Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. Shamea Morton is also being promoted as a main cast member.

