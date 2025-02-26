Blake Lively's lawyers are calling out social media influencers, who claim they are duplicating the message her co-star Justin Baldoni is pushing in their bitter court fight.

Baldoni is currently suing Lively for sexual harassment and retaliation over their production work in "It Ends With Us."

Now, the case is attracting public attention, and her attorneys claim that some internet personalities are misinterpreting the facts and influencing public opinion against the plaintiff and in favor of Baldoni.

As per Variety, Lively's lawyers have requested a protective order in court documents, arguing that online commentary would harm her in light of sensitive personal details becoming public.

They feared that any conversations surrounding her and led by content creators—including notable ones like it-girl Perez Hilton and conservative influencer Candace Owens—could result in unfair bias against Lively.

Lively's lawyers argued afoot that "certain online content creators frequently parrot the Wayfarer Parties' line." They added that this online discourse has created an "echo chamber" distorting the story and media coverage of the case, which places Lively in a poor position.

"The travels of the mischaracterization embraced by the Opposition through this manufactured echo chamber, by itself, provides ample justification for a Protective Order that establishes adequate protections for third-party privacy interests," Lively's side wrote, as quoted by Variety.

In response, Baldoni's attorneys have agreed to a standard protective order but not Lively's broader confidentiality requests, claiming her image has already been sullied merely by her own unwanted behavior.

The group said the public appearances had gone too far when people started making jokes at her expense.

Both camps are trying to negotiate the tricky waters of public perception as the court fight continues and the allegations take on a new level of seriousness.

Blake Lively Expands Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

According to CNN, Blake Lively has added nearly 50 more pages worth of allegations against co-star Justin Baldoni in her amended lawsuit, including allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation on the "It Ends With Us" film set. The revised complaint was filed in New York federal court just hours ahead of a judge's deadline.

According to the complaint, these women told Lively that Baldoni was making them "uncomfortable," which the complaint calls "unwelcome behavior." One of the movie's female co-stars even expressed concerns about it directly to Sony, the film's distributor.

In the lawsuit, Lively said, "Ms. Lively brought this lawsuit because she was one of the 'women or two' that Mr. Baldoni 'one million percent' made uncomfortable on the set." This claim suggests that Lively wasn't the only one who felt awkward, as Baldoni and his production studio Wayfarer were reportedly privy to it.

Baldoni's attorney dismissed the updated Lively filing as "underwhelming" and based on hearsay from unnamed sources who refuse to come forward and put their names to what she claims.