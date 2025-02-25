Blake Lively is facing backlash from the industry over her alleged involvement in "It Ends with Us" after the actress reportedly ousted composer Brian Tyler from the film without hearing the full score.

Sources said the move came as a shock to Tyler, who recently scored many of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.

Tyler, who previously starred in Justin Baldoni-directed movies "Five Feet Apart" and "Clouds," was tagged by the director-actor when he first started the project. Yet two months before the film's release, Lively's husband Ryan Reynold's composers Rob Simonsen and Duncan Blickenstaff were brought on to replace the pair.

The "Gossip Girl" star took the reins on the film's post-production, and insiders say Tyler was about done with his work at the time.

The insider told Daily Mail, "When Blake took over the film, Brian had already finished a majority, if not all, the score, based on what Justin wanted creatively for the film."

"Blake didn't even listen to his score. She knew that she wanted to bring on Rob and Duncan."

Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath also remained defiant against the initiative. Although their objections were quashed, that's also why Heath and Baldoni reportedly fought this. In the end, they reportedly had no other choice but to tell Tyler.

"Brian was paid out his contract in full. He shared his concern at the time that he did not want it to be known that he was fired."

The insider went on, "He had never been fired in his life and wanted this to be super confidential."

Tyler, whose films have an estimated worldwide gross of $14.9 billion, receives an "uncredited" credit for the movie on IMDb, with his score deemed "unused."

Rumors then spread that Taylor Swift was behind the decision as well, and he threatened that Tyler could not use her music if he were still attached to the project. The insider dismissed this as untrue, however, and insisted Tyler never even worked with the Grammy-winning singer or met him.

Lively vs. Baldoni

As if Tyler's removal wasn't enough, the Lively vs. Baldoni legal battle rages on.

Baldoni had also previously been sued by Lively, who accused him of sexual harassment and smear campaign attempt – though money followed afterward for that one, too. Baldoni has responded with his own $400 million counterclaim, claiming Lively and Reynolds worked together to have him entirely scrapped from the movie.