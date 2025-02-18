Ryan Reynolds' so-called joke during the "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" has gotten him in hot water as said experts claim his words may have weakened wife Blake Lively's claims about Justin Baldoni and sent the message that victims will be discouraged from coming forward.

The "Deadpool" actor was joined by his wife at the event, Lively's first major appearance since suing her "It Ends With Us" co-star for sexual harassment.

Reynolds had a short interaction with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during the live broadcast that seemed to reference the controversy.

Reynolds was then heard posing a question, to which Fey responded, "Oh, Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?" Then he joked, "Great - why, what have you heard?"

The moment sparked swift viral outrage, as critics accused the actor of trying to change public opinion back in the couple's favor after months of unflattering headlines.

Concerns of Experts Over Reynolds Joke

According to Shari Botwin, LCSW and author of "Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing," over email to Daily Mail, Reynolds may have "stepped out of line" in joking about the accusations.

She told the Daily Mail, "Jokes about sexual harassment reinforce rape culture, and further silences victims."

"It minimizes and discredits their experience, perpetuating the idea that "no one will believe me or take me seriously."

The expert said that making jokes that demean and insult a sexual harassment victim almost certainly makes it less likely that anyone would say anything about it because it implies that the victim is at fault. It gives this kind of behavior a normalization and an excuse.

The Reynolds joke, Botwin said, could be more of a turnoff than a show of solidarity. When a joke is made for the sake of the awkward nature of the topic, such as sexual violence, she explained that it means that those making the jokes simply do not understand the problem they are equating with a punchline.

She went on to say that Reynolds, using humor over his wife's lawsuit, belittles her allegations and separates him from her being a partner in something that is "Blake's alleged reality."

Manhattan psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert also told the outlet that Reynolds could have used humor as a defense strategy. Still, he added that his approach could have diminished the gravity of their experience.

Alpert said that public figures should be "mindful" about how people receive Reynolds' comments, especially on sensitive matters.

"While his intention may not have been harmful, public figures have to be mindful of how their words can be interpreted, especially on sensitive topics."

On December 20, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, and on December 31, filed a federal lawsuit.

The "Gossip Girl" star alleged Baldoni did things like show her porn video clips and nude photos of other women, talk openly about his porn addiction, and make comments about her looks and weight.

The allegations against Baldoni have been denied. He is, in turn, demanding $400 million for defamation and extortion and is suing Lively, Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane. As part of his defense, his legal team created a website that published several private text messages and other communications.

Baldoni himself has yet to respond to the "SNL50" moment publicly.