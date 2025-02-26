Blac Chyna has revealed where she stands with the Kardashian-Jenner family nearly three years after losing a $100 million defamation lawsuit against them.

The television personality, who shares an 8-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, recently opened up about her current relationship with some members of the famous family.

According to JustJared, Chyna, 35, shared that she is still in contact with several Kardashians during a February 26 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"I speak to Kim. Me and Rob, we are like this now," she said, crossing her fingers to show they are on good terms. "Thank God."

She also mentioned that she has spoken to Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian but has not contacted Kourtney Kardashian Barker or Kylie Jenner.

When asked about interactions with them, she noted that their conversations are brief and usually happen when they run into each other at school events.

The revelation comes years after her highly publicized lawsuit against Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie.

In October 2017, Chyna filed the suit, claiming that the family used their influence to cancel her reality show, "Rob & Chyna," on E! Network, People said.

She alleged that Rob's social media outbursts, including posting explicit photos of her without consent and accusing her of infidelity and substance abuse, contributed to the show's cancellation.

Her legal team argued that Chyna lost millions in potential earnings from the show's abrupt ending, leading her to seek damages from the Kardashian Jenners.

However, in May 2022, a jury found the family not guilty of defaming Chyna, and no financial compensation was awarded. Kim Kardashian was dropped from the defamation claims before the trial concluded.

Following the verdict, Kris Jenner expressed relief over the outcome. Speaking at the 2022 Met Gala, she told Variety, "I'm just happy it's over." When asked about the most challenging part of the trial, she said, "Going through it," and added that the experience had been stressful for the entire family.

Later that year, Kris addressed the emotional toll the case took on her and her daughters during an episode of "The Kardashians," calling it "emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting."

Despite their turbulent past, Chyna's recent comments suggest that she is moving forward and maintaining relationships with some members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.