Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Derrick Milano have taken their relationship to the next level.

After over a year of dating, the 36-year-old model and rapper, whose real name is Angela Renée White, got engaged to the songwriter on Friday.

Milano popped the question to Blac Chyna on stage at Yardfest, the homecoming celebration of Howard University.

TV personality D.J. Quicksilva shared on his Instagram a video of the emotional moment Milano got down on one knee in front of his lady love to propose.

In the clip, Milano and Blac Chyna were on stage as he presented her with a ring and asked, "Will you marry me?"

In response, Blac Chyna smiled and kissed her beau while hundreds of students looked on and cheered.

The pair then embraced each other, and the socialite could be seen wiping away tears as Milano whispered into her ear.

It is unclear what he told Blac Chyna, but Milano appeared to have gotten emotional as well as he wiped his cheek after they broke the embrace so he could slip the engagement ring on her finger.

While this signaled that Blac Chyna had already said yes, Milano asked one more time, "Angela, will you marry me?"

With a wide, happy grin, Blac Chyna showed off her ring to the crowd as Milano shouted, "She said, 'Yes!'"

"Only @howard1867 #YardFest can make MAGIC happen like this," D.J. Quicksilva captioned the video. "My guy @derrickmilano just popped the BIG question to the HomeTeam @blacchyna [ring emoji]."

"CONGRATS," he continued, adding the hashtag, "#BlackLove."

Milano later gave fans a closer look at Blac Chyna's ring via an Instagram Story.

He reposted a photo of them admiring the diamond ring, along with posts congratulating the couple for the milestone.

The engagement came more than a year after they first started dating in May 2023.

Thousands of fans also posted congratulatory comments for Blac Chyna and Milano on social media.

"Congratulations to Derrick and Angela...I'm literally SO happy for her! She deserves all love...real love," one person commented.

"It's the 'Angela, will you marry me' for me! [heart eyes emoji]," another wrote. "I love this for her! Congratulations."

Blac Chyna was previously engaged to Tyga before they split in 2014.

She also accepted Rob Kardashian's proposal when they dated, but they ended the engagement in 2017.

Blac Chyna has two children, sharing 11-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 7-year-old daughter Dream with Kris Jenner's son.