Blac Chyna is celebrating two years of sobriety in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The reality star — who now goes by her real name Angela White — marked 2 years of her journey with a family-friendly post alongside her two children.

In the social media video posted Sunday, the three family members were all smiles as they stood in front of a large decorative cake, which featured white frosting, black bow ties, and two gold candles.

White and her two children, daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, and son King Cairo, 11, whom she shares with rapper Tyga, accompanied her for the milestone accomplishment.

"Happy 2 years sobriety with @dream and @kingcairo," the 36-year-old penned in the post's caption. The cake is seen sitting on what appears to be a collage of family photos taken over the years.

"I'm really excited," her daughter, Dream Kardashian said. "Happy birthday to Mom's sobriety," she added, as the family sings a modified version of the "Happy Birthday" song.

"I'm really excited for the two years... and many more to come," White said. "I promise you, every day that I'm sober... it's definitely worth it, and if you guys are on your sobriety journey... keep going."

She also gave kind words of wisdom to those who may be on the same journey to sobriety. "Cut off those negative people, get into your fitness, get into your work, figure out your passion for life, figure out what God wants you to do and do exactly that," she added.

White — who admitted that her persona of "Blac Chyna" was "a character that spilled over from the strip club" during an interview with Christian rapper Lecrae — has committed to becoming a better Angela.

Turning a new leaf, the former dancer reversed her breast and butt implants back in 2023. She also documented the process of dissolving fillers from her cheeks and jawline, saying: "Enough is enough, it all has to come out."

As the mother of two continues on a prosperous journey, the model and socialite now focuses on "fitness, bible, & sobriety," per her Instagram bio.