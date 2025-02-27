Kris Jenner's blunt dating advice shocked Khloé Kardashian, as she recently shared on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast.

The reality star recounted an embarrassing moment when her mother suggested an unexpected way to maintain a man's interest.

According to DialyMail, Khloé revealed that she had gone on a date with an unnamed NBA player from one of the Los Angeles teams.

After just one or two dates, she noticed he had stopped contacting her. While talking to her best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, about being ghosted, Jenner, who was nearby, offered her perspective.

"I was like, 'So-and-so isn't calling me back,' and she was like, 'Well, how many dates did you go on?'" Khloé recalled.

When she responded that they had only been out once or twice, Jenner's response left her speechless. "Well, did you give him a BJ?" Jenner asked.

Kris Jenner Called Out Khloe Kardashian for Not Performing Sex Act on Date🤯 pic.twitter.com/7pM2WFFUTr — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) February 27, 2025

Read more: Kris Jenner Shockingly Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for a Bob and Bangs

Kris Jenner's Candid Tip Leaves Khloé Kardashian Stunned

Khloé, now 40, was mortified and couldn't believe what her mother had said in front of her friends. Despite her shock, Jenner stood by her opinion, insisting that was the reason the athlete had lost interest.

Malika and Khadijah found the advice amusing, with Khadijah calling Jenner "the GOAT" for her honesty, PageSix said.

Malika also appreciated Jenner's straightforwardness, recalling how she encouraged Khloé to move on from the situation.

"She was like, 'I respect your feelings, but get up off of that thing, and there's so much more life to live,'" Malika shared.

This isn't the first time Jenner has given unfiltered advice to her daughter. In a previous podcast episode, Khloé revealed that her mother frequently encourages her to take "naked pictures" of herself.

"My mom tells me that, and I'm like, 'Are you OK? Can you stop?'" Khloé said. Jenner insists that she should capture her body while she still looks great, saying, "You're never gonna look as good as you do now."

Beyond photos, Jenner also encourages her daughter to wear swimsuits, no matter the weather. "She's like, 'Wear a bikini.' Like, it could be snowing, and she's like, 'Just wear a bikini,'" Khloé laughed. Khloé appears to have taken her mom's advice to heart.