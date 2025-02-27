Comedian Bill Burr launched a scathing attack on Elon Musk after discovering his inactive X (formerly Twitter) account had been flagged, accusing the tech billionaire of censorship and likening him to Hitler.

On the February 24 episode of his podcast, Burr revealed that his X account had been flagged after he mocked Musk's alleged Nazi salute. Expressing his outrage, Burr called Musk a "baby" and reiterated his belief that Musk seeks to impose a dictatorship in America.

"I don't even tweet anymore!" Burr said. "What a f***in' baby! Just like Hitler! A f***in' baby!"

Despite not having tweeted on X in weeks, Burr found it ironic that his account was targeted. His remarks reignited debates about free speech on Musk's platform and the extent of the billionaire's control over online discourse.

Burr has been an outspoken critic of billionaires and their influence on society, frequently voicing his disdain on his "Monday Morning Podcast," Cracked reported.

Earlier this year, he went viral for saying billionaires should be "put down like rabid dogs," sparking backlash from conservative media figures. Meanwhile, Musk faced controversy in January after making a gesture at a Trump rally that critics likened to a Nazi salute—an accusation he denied.