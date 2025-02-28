The Jeffrey Epstein list has been revealed, but rapper Jay-Z was not found on it, despite widespread speculation that it could've been.

Prior to the release of the documents, Jay-Z was thought to be on the list with a poll by Polymarket sharing that Jay-Z was the No. 1 suspect to be found on the newly released documents with over a 70 percent chance that he was expected to be found on them.

Former President Bill Clinton was the next most-likely followed by Bill Gates. While Clinton was found on the list, Gates and Jay-Z were not.

BREAKING: Jay-Z now listed as the #1 suspect on the Epstein list — 70% chance he's on it??



JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, also has risen to become the #7 suspect. pic.twitter.com/0ghD2bYcQq — Polymarket (@Polymarket) February 25, 2025

Jay-Z has been the subject of media scrutiny this year after he, along with Diddy, had been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. The lawsuit was first filed in October where it listed Diddy, but it would later be amended to include Jay-Z.

However, the lawsuit would go on to be dismissed and Jay-Z with the accuser, Jane Doe, withdrawing the lawsuit. Jay-Z had been vocal about the accusations made against him and released his own statement about the dismissal.

"The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed," Jay-Z began.

"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere... The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally," he added.

Jay's attorney would go on to share similar thoughts about the case in his own statement after the case's dismissal.

"The false case against Jay-Z that never should have been brought has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can - he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid a red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name," he said.

Jay-Z had not shared a statement about the poll putting him at the top of potential persons listed on the Epstein list.

The release of the list comes as President Donald Trump had ordered the release of the documents. Attorney General Pam Bondi had followed the orders and released more than 100 pages of various documents that were related to the Epstein, including a flight log with various high-profile names.