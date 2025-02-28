Naomi Campbell's name appeared on the newly released "Epstein List" on Friday years after the supermodel broke her silence about her previous association with the financier and child sex offender.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has released more than 100 pages of documents that are related to Epstein as part of President Donald Trump's order to make the documents available to the public. The latest round of documents made available pertains to flight logs as well as a redacted contact book.

Among the list of names found on the flight log was Campbell, who has previously spoken about her connection to Epstein.

In 2019, the model appeared in a YouTube video where she spoke about her time with Epstein, revealing that she knew him.

"Yes, I knew him," she said expelling that she met Epstein nearly two decades before her YouTube video was released.

"I was introduced to him on my 31st birthday by my ex-boyfriend Flavio (Briatore). He was always front and center at Victoria's Secret fashion shows," she said.

In the video, Campbell insists that she will not be held back by her past and that she is "not a saint."

Despite knowing who Epstein was, Campbell insisted that she was not aware of the crimes that he was committing.

"What he's done is indefensible. When I heard what he had done, it sickened me to my stomach, just like everybody else, because I've had my fair share of sexual predators and thank God I had good people around who protected me from this," she said in the video.

The model went on to assert that she stood with the victims.

"I stand with the victims. ... They're scarred for life. For life," Campbell added.

She shared that despite the controversy, she will continue her philanthropy work.

"I'm not going to stop - and I won't be undermined or have my team be undermined for all the wonderful and great work they've done," she said.

"The frightening conclusion here is that if the negative action of your neighbor, colleague or even an associate can somehow make you guilty, too, simply by association, then we indeed live in very worrying times. This affects us all. It's wrong, it's unfair and it must be stopped," Campbell closed the video by saying.

There have been several other notable names listed in the Epstein documents, including current President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton as well as his wife former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio among others.