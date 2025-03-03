Adrian Brody took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 ceremony, but he also broke a record in the process.

At the event, Brody came out triumphant ahead of stiff competition from the likes of Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet among others. His role as Hungarian-Jewish architect László Tóth in the movie 'The Brutalist' allowed him to claim the trophy and when he went up on stage, he gave a lengthy speech about his win.

"I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India. It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner," he said in his speech, per ABC.

"I have to thank my mom and dad, who are here as well. They've just created just such a strong foundation of respect and of kindness and a wonderful spirit, and ... they've given me the strength to pursue this dream," Brody added.

The actor also told the music to calm down when he was being rushed off of stage because his speech had exceeded the max length allowed for the program.

"Turn the music off! I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief," he said.

While he eventually wrapped up his speech, Brody's speech lasted a total of 5 minutes and 40 seconds. In doing so, he set a new record for the longest acceptance speech at the Oscars, a record that was previously held by Greer Garson whose speech lasted 5 minutes and 30 seconds, The Hollywood Reporter claims.

However, that is not the only record that Brody has when it comes to the Oscars. According to the Guinness World Records, Brody holds the record for the youngest actor to win Best Actor when he picked up his first Academy Award for his role in the movie 'The Pianist' at the age of 29 years and 343 days.

Brody's Oscar win comes after he had swept award season, winning a Critics' Choice Award and BAFTA Award along with a Golden Globe award.