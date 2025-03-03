Adam Sandler's casual outfit at the 97th Academy Awards sparked an unexpected debate online, as social media users quickly began comparing his attire decisions to that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Wearing an oversized blue Aviator Nation hoodie and dark blue Adidas basketball shorts, Sandler's relaxed style bore a striking resemblance to Zelensky's signature military-style attire, leading to speculation about whether the actor was making a political statement.

Apparently Zelinski took a break from World War III to attend the Oscars.



The discussion gained momentum after Oscars host Conan O'Brien singled out Sandler's outfit during the ceremony. "Adam, what are you wearing?" O'Brien asked, drawing attention to the actor's unconventional red carpet look. Sandler, seemingly caught off guard, responded, "Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!" He then defended his choice, adding that he liked it because "he's a good person."

Despite the lighthearted exchange, Sandler's demeanor shifted when he expressed frustration about being called out "in front of his peers." According to Mirror US, he then abruptly announced his decision to leave the event, telling the audience, "It's Conan's fault, not yours." As he exited, some audience members reacted with confusion, while others seemed amused by the unexpected turn of events.

Online, the comparison between Sandler and Zelensky took off, with users debating whether the actor was intentionally mirroring the Ukrainian leader. @sovereign_xtweeted, "Apparently Zelinski took a break from World War III to attend the Oscars.(Jk, I love Adam Sandler, please don't tell me if he is an over-the-top liberal. I don't want to know)."

Others questioned Sandler's political affiliations, with @FrSnJr1 stating, "I've never met him, but do know he's been a registered Republican, and has contributed to R presidential candidates in the past." Meanwhile, @StoicHousewife claimed, "Who knows what's true but it had been reported that among Hollywood, he ranks #1 in donations to conservative organizations."

Some fans defended Sandler, dismissing any political angle and arguing that he has always dressed casually. @Athor2112 wrote, "He's not he's my generation! Love him! He's smart enough and rich enough... and has stayed away from any Hollywood political garbage!"

Whether intentional or not, Sandler's choice of attire has reignited speculation about his political leanings, while his Oscars walkout only fueled the conversation further.