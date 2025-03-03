The Oscars are the latest award show to be called out for its alleged exploitation of its nominees.

In a clip posted to TikTok, the Oscars shared the full Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo medley of songs they performed on the stage. Grande began by performing the classic "Over the Rainbow" before Erivo took to the stage to perform the song "Home."

Both Grande and Erivo shared the stage for a powerful rendition of "Defying Gravity" that included Erivo's viral riff.

Erivo and Grande were each nominated for their roles in the movie with Grande being nominated for her tenure as Glinda for Best Supporting Actress and Erivo was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Elphaba. Despite Grande picking up a bevy of awards leading into Oscar night, both she and Erivo were shut out of their categories with Zoe Saldaña winning for Best Supporting Actress and Mikey Madison winning for Best Actress.

Now, the Oscars has been accused of allegedly exploiting Grande and Erivo by having them perform but not giving them an award at the ceremony.

"I'm so sick of these big award shows using ariana for promotion just to snub her EVERY SINGLE TIME," one person commented under the video of their performance.

"You preceded to ask them to open the show, have them sit FRONT ROW while you snubbed them both. YOU WILL NEVER BRING THEM DOWN," another added.

"Y'all have some nerve posting this after not giving either of them an Oscar!!!!" shared someone else.

"ARIANA IM SORRY THEY PLAYED YOU MY QUEEN," another chimed in.

The sequel to 'Wicked' is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025. This continuation delves deeper into the complex relationship between Elphaba and Glinda. Notably, 'Wicked: For Good' is set to introduce new musical compositions, including a song co-written by Erivo, Entertainment Weekly reports. The film also features performances by Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

The Oscars has not commented on the recent allegations made by fans on social media.