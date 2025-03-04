Demi Moore's children still think she is a winner despite losing her first-ever Oscar nomination at the 2025 Academy Awards.

On March 2, Moore lost Best Actress to Mikey Madison and Moore's daughter, Scout Willis, took the moment to praise her mom and all of her hard work despite her loss.

In a post to her Instagram account, Willis shared a family portrait of herself, Moore, and sisters Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis and an Oscars afterparty.

"I've never been more proud to be a part of this family," she shared in the caption of the post.

Willis also took to her Instagram Stories to share how Moore spent the evening after her Oscar loss. In the picture, Moore can be seen with a giant bowl of French fries while she is comfortable in a robe.

"Queen of my heart," Willis wrote over the picture.

Willis continued to sing the praises of her mother with another post to her Instagram Stories, where she shared her pride over her mother's accomplishments over the last year.

"So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What Grace. I've never been more proud to be her daughter," Willis added.

In 'The Substance,' Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former actress and fitness guru who faces the harsh realities of aging in the entertainment industry. After being dismissed by her producer on her 50th birthday, Elisabeth resorts to a black-market drug that creates a younger version of herself, leading to unforeseen consequences.

Moore's portrayal of Elisabeth garnered significant critical acclaim, earning her several prestigious awards. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Moore was previously seen as a frontrunner prior to the announcement of the award on March 2. However, Madison ultimately took home the prize at the end of the day.