Demi Moore has provided an emotional update on her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, who is currently battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The actress, 62, who was married to Willis for 13 years, expressed her unwavering commitment to supporting him and their family as he navigates his health struggles.

According to Daily Mail, in an interview with Variety, Moore revealed that despite their divorce in 2000, she and Bruce, 69, continue to maintain a close relationship. "We will always be a family, just in a different form," Moore shared, emphasizing her role in supporting the family.

"Given the givens, he's in a very stable place at the moment," Moore said. "And I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely: It's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at."

She visits Bruce weekly to help him, their daughters, and his current wife, Emma Heming, navigate this challenging time.

Moore and Willis share three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. Willis is also the father of two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with Heming.

Demi Moore Reflects on Co-Parenting with Bruce Willis

The family has rallied around the "Die Hard" star since his diagnosis of aphasia in 2022, followed by the announcement that it had progressed to frontotemporal dementia in 2023, US Magazine said.

Moore, who is also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in "The Substance," spoke about how her relationship with Bruce remains strong despite their past.

"There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love," Moore explained, reflecting on the importance of staying connected for the sake of their children.

Rumer, during a recent interview, expressed gratitude for how her parents have managed co-parenting, saying it provided a solid foundation for her own family life.

"We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what," Rumer said.

Moore also shared that Bruce is in a "stable place" given the circumstances and emphasized the importance of meeting him where he is in his condition.

"From that place, there is such loving and joy," she added, highlighting the profound support and love their family continues to provide.