At the upcoming Academy Awards, Demi Moore is expected to win the Best Actress trophy for her role in "The Substance."

But for the 62-year-old veteran actress, who has had an awards-season sweep this fall, the acknowledgment remains hard to digest, her daughter Scout Willis says.

At the first-ever Cure Addiction Now (CAN) charity event in Los Angeles, Scout, 33, said she's been encouraging her mother to accept the compliments.

"My takeaway is that you never know when you're going to get recognition for something," she said, per The US Mirror. "Just keep doing it despite that and regardless of it—even if there were things you got judged for previously."

Scout says she has seen her mom at times struggle to get praise.

"I have watched my mom, who sometimes has a hard time taking in praise," Scout said. "The thing I always tell her is, be present with this and take these quiet moments to anchor this into your body because you are just receiving so much love right now."

Collaboration On Screen?

Currently, Scout — the daughter of "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis — has been taking acting classes on the down-low and dreams of one day acting with Demi.

She revealed she just recently started acting, so the possibility of working with her mom is not far from reality.

"I would love to."

She also insinuated at a comedic collaboration.

"My mom is actually really goofy," she said. "So a comedy could be perfect for us."

Demi's Role as a Mother

Outside Hollywood, the "Ghost" actress has dedicated herself to being a hands-on mother.

Scout complimented her mom for the work-family balance.

"My mom is one of the most brilliant, profound, tender, weird, fierce, and stylish people I know," she said. "She has such wisdom and a dedication to learning."

Scout put her differences with her mom aside, saying that Demi's parenting style "shaped her and her sisters.

She explained that they have such a huge family and credits her parents, who did a wonderful job of keeping them all together and making her and her sisters the center of everything they did, including moving to Idaho.

Supporting a Cause

Scout attended the CAN fundraiser to support the nonprofit that funds research on substance use disorder. Hosted at The Beverly Hills Hotel, the event featured a cocktail reception, seated dinner, live auction, and performances from Rufus Wainwright and David Foster—as well as Scout herself—and raised $800,000, according to LA Magazine.

It was the first time CAN convened supporters, advocates, and experts to advance initiatives to reduce the stigma around addiction and improve mental health treatment. Part of the money raised will also be directed to a local center supporting people impacted by both drug abuse and recent fires in Los Angeles.