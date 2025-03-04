Demi Moore's reaction to losing her first-ever Oscar nomination has been revealed.

The actress was the favorite going into the March 2 awards, having picked up several major awards including a Golden Globe, but she ultimately lost out to Mikey Madison.

Now, a lip reader has spoken to the Daily Mail and revealed what Moore had said after being daughter uttering one word on television.

"Demi says 'nice' but she isn't smiling when she says it. Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it," lip reader Nicola Hickling told the publication.

After she lost the Oscar, a report by Page Six revealed that she was "heartbroken" over her loss and call it "a huge disappointment."

"Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award," a source told the publication.

"But of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called," they added.

The source did note that Moore was "thrilled" for Madison as well as all of the other women who were nominated in the Best Actress category.

Her alleged lip reading as well the source's words come after Moore's daughter, Scout Willis, had spoken out about her mother's Oscar loss.

"I've never been more proud to be a part of this family," she had said in a post to her Instagram account.

Willis also posted a series of pictures with Moore to her Instagram Stories and called her "Queen of my heart!" while Moore relaxed after the big night with a bowl of French fries.

Another post to her Instagram Stories read: "So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What grace. I've never been more proud to be her daughter."