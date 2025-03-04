Bob Dylan's time at the Oscars was never planned, according to one producer.

The rumor that the legendary songwriter was supposed to appear at the event began when Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger joked that Dylan was supposed to present the Best Original Song award and not him.

"As much as I love doing it, I wasn't the first choice to give this award out. The producers wanted Bob Dylan to do it, but Bob didn't want to because he said 'The best songs this year are obviously in A Complete Unknown. You should find somebody younger.'" Jagger shared.

"I said, 'OK, I'm younger than Bob! I'll do it!' So here I am," he added.

Mick Jagger replaced Bob Dylan at the Oscars last night. pic.twitter.com/HdSGarQsbV — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) March 3, 2025

However, this rumor that Dylan was supposed to present was dispelled by a producer for the Oscars. Rob Mills, exec VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment spoke to Variety about the incident and revealed that Dylan was never in the cards for the event.

"That was Mick Jagger's joke. I think everybody knows, if you've ever been to a Rolling Stones show or seen on TV, Mick Jagger has an incredible sense of humor," he told the publication.

"But Mick was always the first choice. It was like, 'the ask is out to Mick Jagger — he'll never do it.' And he did! This was his first time at the Oscars, if you can believe it," Mills continued.

'A Complete Unknown' chronicled the early career of Dylan with Timothée Chalamet starring as the singer. Other cast members include Edward Norton as folk musician Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. The film achieved significant box office success, grossing over $100 million worldwide.

At the 2025 Academy Awards, 'A Complete Unknown' garnered eight nominations, notably for Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Norton), and Best Supporting Actress (Barbaro).