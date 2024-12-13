Fans are speculating that Beyoncé may be taking steps to distance herself from her husband Jay-Z amid the rape allegations against him. Observant followers noticed a potential signal in the latest Forbes Power Women List.

Beyoncé secured the #35 spot on the list, making her the second-highest-ranked musician after Taylor Swift. However, fans were struck by one specific detail: Beyoncé was listed by her maiden name, Knowles, instead of her married name, Knowles-Carter. This omission led to widespread online speculation that the superstar could be quietly rebranding to protect her image amid her husband's legal troubles.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, have been married since 2008. Over the years, Beyoncé has openly embraced the Carter surname, incorporating it into her projects, including tours and albums. Fans theorized the exclusion of "Carter" in her Forbes listing might signify an intentional move to safeguard her career. However, Forbes has consistently listed her as "Knowles" since 2022.

Despite these speculations, the couple recently presented a united front by attending the premiere of Disney's Mufasa with their daughter, Blue Ivy. The event also marked Blue Ivy's film debut as the voice of Kiara.

The controversy surrounding Jay-Z escalated this week when he was named in an amended lawsuit alleging rape. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, accused Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of assaulting her at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Jay-Z denied the accusations, calling them "heinous" and accusing lawyer Tony Buzbee of attempting extortion.

"The mere accusations themselves can be very damaging," said Neama Rahmani, a former prosecutor. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's combined wealth, estimated at $3 billion, could be at stake due to the unfolding lawsuit.