Jessica Alba, fresh off her divorce filing from Cash Warren, has left fans wondering if she's moving on with comedian Alex Edelman.

The actress, 43, was spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with the 35-year-old stand-up comedian, sparking speculation about a possible new romance.

On Sunday night, the pair was seen exiting the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, with Edelman's olive-green tuxedo jacket draped over Alba's shoulders.

This marks the first time Alba, who recently filed for divorce from Warren after 16 years of marriage, has been seen with someone new.

According to DailyMail, the couple has three children. Alba's legal documents list "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The divorce filing also indicates that the two are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

As the night progressed, Edelman was photographed mingling with other stars at the party, including Olivia Wilde and Nikki Glaser.

Although Alba and Edelman were seen together, it's unclear if Edelman interacted with model Kaia Gerber, with whom he was recently rumored to be linked. Gerber attended the event and spent much of the night with actor Charlie Walker.

Jessica Alba Prioritizes Privacy Amid Divorce, Focuses on Her Children

Alba and Warren's divorce is expected to be a complicated one, especially given the considerable financial assets at stake.

The couple has a $10 million Beverly Hills mansion and a joint business interest in The Honest Company, which Alba co-founded in 2011.

Legal experts predict that the lack of a prenup could make the process more challenging, with discussions around alimony, property division, and spousal support.

Despite the potential financial complexities, sources close to the couple have stated that their split remains "extremely amicable."

Alba, who made her fortune as an actress and entrepreneur, has focused on her children and strongly emphasized privacy during the separation.

Edelman, who recently won both a Tony and an Emmy for his work on "Just For Us," is a well-known comedian and writer.

Raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family in Boston, Edelman began performing stand-up at the age of 15 and later studied at NYU, Hola said.

His career has included writing for various television shows, and his recent success has only fueled his rising profile in the entertainment world.

Before this latest sighting, Edelman was previously linked to model Kaia Gerber, though it's unclear if their relationship extended beyond friendship.

Additionally, Edelman had past relationships with comedian Hannah Einbinder and a rumored on-and-off romance with Katherine Ryan.