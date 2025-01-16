Jessica Alba has addressed her separation from her husband Cash Warren after 20 years together, breaking her silence in a new post on her Instagram.

The actress, known for her roles in Fantastic Four and Honey, shared a heartfelt statement about the couple's decision to part ways, emphasizing growth and family.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," Alba says.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years," she continues, "and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Alba adds, "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time."

Reports of the split first emerged last week, with sources claiming the pair had recently separated and were moving forward with a divorce. Alba, 42, and Warren, 44, tied the knot in 2008 after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in Vancouver in 2004.

The news comes after Alba attended a Golden Globes party solo in West Hollywood, sparking speculation. She was photographed without her wedding band, further fueling rumors of trouble in their marriage.

Warren previously opened up about their challenges on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in 2023, revealing how his jealousy early in their relationship caused friction. "I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting," he said.

Alba also shared candid reflections about their parenting dynamics during an Instagram discussion with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, saying, per Glamour, "When I'm seeing [Cash] and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."

Alba and Warren share three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 7. Alba launched her Honest Company in 2012, a brand now valued at over $600 million, which she created while pregnant with their eldest daughter.