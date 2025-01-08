Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are reportedly heading for divorce following 16 years of marriage.

The two have recently separated according to a source at TMZ, however it seems the estranged duo have decided to move forward with divorce.

Warren and Alba officially tied the knot back in May of 2008 after meeting on the Vancouver set of the cult-favorite superhero film, Fantastic Four in 2004.

The report of their split comes days after the Honey actress was allegedly spotted at a Golden Globes party in West Hollywood solo, where Warren was nowhere to be found.

In addition to Warren's absence, the California native was seen without her wedding band in photographs, per Closer Weekly. Although both Alba and Warren largely kept their romance out of the way, the two have given insight into may seem problematic.

"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys, and it just wasn't making me feel good," Warren stated during the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast back in 2023.

"I was always a pretty confident person ... And next thing you know, I'm looking up and just feeling jealous all the time," he added, per CW. While being honest, he admitted that jealousy turned him into "an as*hole," leading to their first breakup four years into their romance.

The actress spoke candidly about her struggles in an Instagram series alongside Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Before, During & After Baby. "I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick," Alba said of their parenting dynamic, per PEOPLE.

"And it's not even him, I would say it's us," she added. "When I'm seeing him and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."

The super star actress launched the Honest company in 2012 while she was pregnant with her oldest child Honor. The brand, which includes beauty, personal care, wellness, and home goods, was estimated to have a net worth of over $600 million in January of 2023.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren share three children together: Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 7.