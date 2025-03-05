Tensions flared in "Summer House" as Paige DeSorbo revealed details about her fallout with Kyle Cooke, which stemmed from a heated text exchange.

While promoting her DSW shoe collection, Paige, 32, shared insights into their long-standing friendship and how their recent conflict escalated.

"Kyle and I have a very brother-sister relationship because we've known each other for, like, almost 10 years now," Paige told Us Weekly on March 4.

She explained that their dynamic often involves brutally honest exchanges. However, this time, things took a different turn.

During the latest season 9 episodes, Paige and Kyle's friendship hit a rough patch after Kyle sent her what she called "rage texts" about her close friend Hannah Berner and then-boyfriend Craig Conover.

Paige, who had been dating Craig for three years before their breakup in November 2024, was caught off guard by Kyle's accusations.

The conflict dates back to Hannah's podcast appearance, in which she claimed Kyle was involved in her exit from Summer House after season 5.

Kyle's frustration led him to text Paige, criticizing Hannah's claims and expressing his disappointment in Craig for partnering with a rival beverage company. Craig had invested in Spritz Society in early 2024, which Kyle saw as direct competition to his brand, Loverboy.

Paige about Kyle - “You’re lucky I don’t buy Loverboy and f*cking sell it”



When Paige gets activated… Watch Out!! #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/X4E8E3L21t — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) February 27, 2025

Paige DeSorbo Talks Kyle Cooke Feud & Craig Conover Struggles

In a conversation with Ciara Miller, Paige vented about the messages. "Now I've gotten to the point where you f--ked with my best friend. Now you're f--king with my boyfriend," she said. Paige felt Kyle had no right to involve her in his grievances, calling his actions "absolutely insane."

Paige DeSorbo acknowledged that while their argument was intense on screen, she and Kyle Cooke have since moved past it.

She explained that their dynamic allows them to express frustration without jeopardizing their friendship.

In fact, she shared that they were in contact as recently as that morning, reinforcing that their bond remains intact.

Meanwhile, Paige has also been navigating personal struggles, particularly balancing her career and relationship. Before breaking up, Craig wanted to settle down, but Paige was focused on her growing success, Yahoo said.

"Craig's been ready for a family, and for me to move into his home since, literally, I think... the day he texted me. But I have worked for this exact moment in my career for 10-plus years," Paige admitted.

With Giggly Squad heading on a 60-city tour and her DSW collaboration thriving, she wasn't ready to prioritize marriage and kids over her professional achievements.

While Kyle and Paige seem to have settled things, her personal and professional conflicts remain prominent in her life.