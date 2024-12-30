Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have ended their three-year relationship, a breakup that Summer House star DeSorbo newly revealed this week, saying it was the right decision for both of them moving forward.

On the Dec. 30 episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, DeSorbo, 32, broke the news with co-host Hannah Berner and fans. But despite the split, DeSorbo emphasized that there was no dramatic fallout between the two reality TV celebrities.

"I love him, and I think he loves me," Paige explains. "I think we will remain friends."

She continues, "No one did anything, it wasn't, like, a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn't want. And I think that's extremely powerful to be able to voice how you're feeling in real time and what you want for your future."

The couple, who first connected on Winter House, were open about their long-distance relationship. Craig lives in Charleston, South Carolina, while Paige is based in New York City. But over time, their goals began to diverge.

While Craig, 35, has yet to publicly comment on the matter, Paige made it seem that the decision was mutual — and seemingly also not influenced by outside factors, like the airing of of their respective Bravo shows. (Southern Charm is airing its 10th season, and Summer House returns in February.)

Paige spoke highly of Craig throughout the podcast, calling him the best boyfriend she's ever had and crediting him for helping her grow. "He was a great boyfriend, and he did everything correct," she says. "And he never made me feel insecure or anything like that, so it almost is harder when no one's done anything to be mad about, and that's hard."

Alas, the split marks the end of one of Bravo's most talked-about relationships. Reality TV fans frequently speculated about the pair's future, as pointed out by E! News, especially about whether the two would eventually get engaged.

In the end, Paige suggested she hopes they can remain friends. "I think he is one of the best people I've met in my entire life," she says. "I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best because he is the best."

Listen to Giggly Squad the episode below.