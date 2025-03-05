Renowned author Neil Gaiman has filed a motion to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by his former nanny, calling the allegations "fabricated" and "a sham."

The Good Omens creator submitted the request to a federal court in Wisconsin on Tuesday. In the motion for dismissal, Gaiman argued that the allegations brought against him by ex-nanny Scarlett Pavlovich should be heard in New Zealand, where the supposed abuse took place, rather than in a US court.

In an accompanying statement, the author also presented WhatsApp messages between himself and Pavlovich, which he argues showed that their relationship was "consensual."

"[Pavlovich] is a fantasist ," Gaiman said in the statement. "[The messages] demonstrate, in Pavlovich's own words, that our relationship was consensual, and that Pavlovich was an enthusiastic participant who initiated many of our sexual encounters."

What Is the Nanny Alleging Against Neil Gaiman?

Pavlovich claims that Gaiman repeatedly raped and assaulted her while she was working as a live-in nanny in New Zealand in 2022. Pavlovich's lawsuit, filed in February 2025, seeks at least $7 million in damages for the alleged abuse she endured.

It is important to note that the lawsuit not only targets Gaiman but also names his estranged wife, Amanda Palmer, as a defendant. Pavlovich accuses Palmer of being complicit in the alleged abuse, claiming that she played a role in "procuring and presenting" her to Gaiman. The nanny also claimed that Palmer withheld her pay to keep her "trapped."

Pavlovich's allegations gained significant attention following a New York Magazine article that featured her story along with similar accusations from eight other individuals. The magazine's exposé detailed multiple instances of alleged rape and sexual abuse by Gaiman, with Pavlovich claiming that the author coerced her into forced sexual encounters as a condition of her employment.

Gaiman has consistently denied all allegations made against him.