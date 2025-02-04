Award-winning author Neil Gaiman and his wife, musician Amanda Palmer, are facing serious legal accusations, including sexual misconduct and human trafficking, from Scarlett Pavlovich, a former babysitter.

Pavlovich filed a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin, claiming that Gaiman sexually assaulted her multiple times while she worked for the couple in New Zealand in 2022. She alleges that Gaiman took advantage of her vulnerable situation, providing childcare without pay and coercing her into sexual acts.

Pavlovich, who was struggling financially and homeless at the time, says that the couple intentionally trapped her by offering a live-in nanny job. She claims that Palmer introduced her to Gaiman and failed to warn her of the author's history of sexual misconduct.

According to USA Today, Pavlovich says she was an economic hostage to Gaiman and Palmer, who allegedly withheld her pay and forced her into labor without compensation.

The lawsuit also includes accusations of human trafficking, claiming that Gaiman and Palmer used Pavlovich's financial instability to exploit her, causing her to believe she had no choice but to comply with their demands.

According to Pavlovich, Gaiman sexually assaulted her on several occasions during her employment, subjecting her to significant pain and trauma. She also accuses Gaiman of using degrading language, instructing her to call him master and referring to her as a slave.

Gaiman has denied the accusations, insisting that he never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity; the claims have sparked public controversy, Images said.

He acknowledged that he had made mistakes in the past but denied the specific allegations made against him. Despite his denial, several companies associated with Gaiman have distanced themselves from him.

Dark Horse Comics has announced it will no longer publish his works, and Netflix and Amazon have canceled or paused projects related to his books.

Pavlovich is seeking at least $1 million in damages for the physical and emotional harm she has suffered. The lawsuit continues to develop, with legal proceedings expected in multiple states as the case moves forward.