Renowned author Neil Gaiman, celebrated for his works such as The Sandman, Good Omens, and American Gods, is at the center of sexual assault allegations made by multiple women. The claims, first made public last July, have resurfaced with shocking new details.

A report published on Monday by 'Vulture' reveals that one accuser, who met Gaiman in New Zealand, was hired as a nanny for his children. She alleges their initial meeting ended disturbingly, with Gaiman convincing her to bathe in a garden tub while he made a phone call. The woman claims Gaiman later joined her in the bath and assaulted her despite her resistance.

The woman also recounts further incidents, accusing Gaiman of using butter as a lubricant during non-consensual anal sex and forcing her to clean him afterward. She alleges that he demanded oral sex while watching screeners for The Sandman, claiming the act was so violent it caused her to vomit.

A second accuser describes being coerced into rough sex with Gaiman, during which he allegedly struck her with a belt despite her asking him to stop. She also claims he raped her after she refused to have sex with him due to a urinary tract infection.

Both accusers have provided detailed accounts of their alleged experiences, painting a troubling picture of their interactions with the author.

Gaiman's representatives have denied the allegations, calling them "false" and "deplorable." They also allege that these claims are being fueled by Gaiman's contentious divorce from singer Amanda Palmer, suggesting ulterior motives behind the accusations.

'Vulture' also reports that a total of nine women have now accused Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct. The allegations detail a troubling pattern of coercive and abusive behavior, with some accusers describing incidents involving his son's presence. Several of the women allege Gaiman pushed boundaries during sexual encounters and engaged in harmful practices without consent, despite objections.

As the accusations gain public attention, further developments in the case are expected, and the impact on Gaiman's career and reputation remains to be seen.