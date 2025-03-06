Lala Kent has formally concluded her prolonged custody dispute with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, regarding their 3-year-old daughter, Ocean.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed the news during a March 4 Amazon Live stream, stating, "You guys, the custody battle is over. It's officially ended. We're done with it. So there's my tea for the day."

According to ENews, while Kent did not share the specifics of the custody arrangement, she emphasized that the settlement was in the best interest of their daughter. "After over three years, we have signed an agreement that is best for our daughter, Ocean," Kent said. "So I'm very, very happy about that."

This resolution marks a positive step forward for the former couple, who ended their engagement in 2021 when Ocean was just seven months old.

Kent expressed her relief at the conclusion of the prolonged legal dispute, acknowledging the emotional toll it had taken on her.

She shared that the situation had been a significant burden on both her and her ex-fiancé. Now that the matter is resolved, Kent is thankful they were able to reach an outcome that was focused on what was best for their daughter's well-being.

PageSix: Lala Kent and ex-fiancé Randall Emmett have settled their three-year custody battle over their 3-year-old daughter, Ocean.



“You guys, the custody battle is over. It’s officially ended,” Kent confirmed during an Amazon Live stream Tuesday, adding, “We’re done with it, so… pic.twitter.com/qDvLvRxvOK — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) March 5, 2025

Read more: Lala Kent Takes a Dig at Ex Randall Emmett by Revealing Personal Details About Their Relationship

Lala Kent Reflects on "Nightmare" Custody Battle with Randall Emmett

In the past, Kent had described the custody battle as a "nightmare" and had been vocal about the chaotic nature of Emmett's side of the situation. However, the recent settlement suggests that the two have found a way to co-parent peacefully.

Kent's journey as a mother has been challenging, as she also navigates personal issues such as her cancer diagnosis and the birth of her second daughter, Sosa, in September 2024, US Magazine said.

Despite past tensions with Emmett, Kent emphasized that they now share a common goal: prioritizing their daughter's well-being.

In a previous interview, Kent stated that despite their differences, they are now focused on what is best for their child.

The reconciliation between Kent and Emmett comes after months of public drama and accusations, including Kent's claims about Emmett's infidelity.

Although Kent has not shared the details of the custody agreement, she made it clear that both parents are now united in their desire to prioritize their child's well-being.