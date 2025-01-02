Reality TV star Lala Kent shared an unusual story about drinking her own breast milk during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum explained that when faced with no refrigeration options, she opted to add her freshly pumped breast milk to her coffee rather than dispose of it.

Read more: Lala Kent Takes a Dig at Ex Randall Emmett by Revealing Personal Details About Their Relationship

"I pumped when I got here, but there was nowhere to put my breast milk to save," Kent explained. "I put it in my coffee and drank 10 ounces of breast milk this morning." When podcast host Amanda Hirsch expressed surprise, Kent defended her decision, stating, "I'm not going to dump it down the sink!"

Kent, who welcomed her second daughter Sosa in September 2024 through artificial insemination via sperm donor, discussed her positive experiences with breastfeeding both her children. "As my night nurse says, I have a good factory," she shared. "I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding. I was like, 'Maybe I'll do it. Maybe my milk will come in. Maybe it won't. Maybe she'll latch me. Maybe she won't. We'll just see.'"

The reality star also revealed plans for potential future expansion of her family, noting that she still has 16 vials from the same sperm donor. Kent, who also shares three-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, expressed openness to having a third child.

In related news, Kent's tenure on 'Vanderpump Rules' has concluded following Bravo's decision to revamp the show for its twelfth season. The network announced in November 2024 that while Lisa Vanderpump will return, the show will feature an entirely new cast of SUR-vers and TomTom employees.

Kent addressed the change on Instagram, writing, "I have such mixed feelings right now. It's no secret I do not like change. This is the exception. I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years. This show changed my whole life. I'm unbelievably grateful for every moment."

The new season, set to begin filming next year, will focus on "a new group of close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors," according to Bravo's press release.